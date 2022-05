By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 30: The Directorate of SPorts & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya will be organising the State Level Chief Minister}s Inter-School Athletic Meet 2022 from May 31 to June 2 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre at the North Eastern Hill UNiversity Campus (NEHU), Shillong.

On the opening day, track and field events will commence from 9 am followed by the opening ceremony at 2 pm.