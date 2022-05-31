MLA urges students to inculcate scientific temperament

Tura, May 31: Deputy Speaker and Resubelpara MLA Timothy D Shira on Tuesday, urged students from the district to have a special interest in Science pointing out that it would help them in their day to day lives in future.

With the effort to inculcate scientific temperament among students, the district level science, mathematics and environment exhibition for children 2021-2022 was held at Dilma A’pal Higher Secondary school, Resubelpara in North Garo Hills on Tuesday, where the MLA made the remark.

The exhibition was held under the theme ‘Technology and Toys’ where 8 schools from across the district participated under different sub themes such as mathematical solution in everyday life and eco friendly materials.

Addressing the students as the Chief Guest, Shira urged students to inculcate scientific temperament. He said that science was part and parcel of everyday life and therefore students should develop interest in science which would enable them to solve everyday problems through the application of scientific method.

ZJ Sangma, ADC who was present in the programme as the guest of honour in his speech encouraged students to remove fear revolved around science and to explore various traits of science. He added that students should have positive mindset towards science so as to help them discover and invent many innovative ideas that would be supportive to solve daily life situations.

During the programme, M-tabs were distributed to students as part of the Chief Minister’s programme that aims to empower higher secondary school students with digital learning aid.

Don Bosco higher secondary school, Mendal was adjudged the best model and will represent the district at the state level science exhibition.