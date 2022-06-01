Men’s T20 WC 2024 qualifiers to start with events in Europe

Dubai, May 31: The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, scheduled to be held in the US and the West Indies, will kick off in June with the first set of qualifying events emanating from Europe.

This will be the start of the pathway towards the biggest Men’s T20 World Cup, which is set to feature a record 20 teams.

The eight top-performing teams at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia alongside hosts USA and West Indies will automatically qualify for the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament.

The next highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of November 14, 2022 will make up the 12 automatic qualifying spots.

The remaining eight spots will be decided by the regional qualifier events – two teams from each of Africa, Asia and Europe, while the Americas and EAP regions will each have one team.

A total of 66 nations from across the globe will fight it out over the next two years in the hopes of qualifying for the marquee event in 2024.

Hungary, Romania and Serbia are all set to make their debut during the event. (IANS)