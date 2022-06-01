Mominul steps down as B’desh Test captain

Dhaka, May 31: Left-handed batter Mominul Haque has stepped down as Bangladesh’s Test captain, following the team’s series defeat at home against Sri Lanka.

Mominul, who has led Bangladesh in the longest format since October 2019, was affected by the captaincy pressure. He was struggling with the bat as well and averaged just 16.20 in 2022, with 162 runs from six matches.

Overall, Bangladesh won just three Tests under Mominul’s leadership, losing 12 and drawing two.

Shakib Al Hasan is among the names being considered to replace Mominul, but a full-time captain is yet to be named.

The allrounder has had numerous stints as Bangladesh’s Test captain in the past. (IANS)