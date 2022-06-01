‘The tears won’t stop’: Celebs react with shock and dismay to KK’s death

“In utter shock. Just heard about KK. Someone please tell me it’s not true,” music director Pritam tweeted, articulating the sentiments of the countless fans of the late singer.

Vishal Dadlani commented: “The tears won’t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!”

Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, began his career in 1996 and gave the world hits such as ‘Tadap Tadap’ from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Dus Bahane’ from ‘Dus’ and ‘Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai’ from ‘Woh Lamhe’, among many others.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said: “It’s so so heartbreaking! A talent with grace & dignity! Pure gem of a person! Known him for many years!! Will take a lot of time to come to terms with this loss!! Condolences to his family & friends!! #RIPKK SPEECHLESS!!”

Ajay Devgn also wrote: “It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death, that too right after a live performance, is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family.”

Armaan Malik tweeted: “Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more … what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore.”

KK was born in Delhi in 1968 and studied at Mount St Mary’s and Kirori Mal College. He became famous after his first album ‘Pal’, whose title song has remained a hardy perennial at all farewells, was recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

The other who mourned KK’s passing included:

TV actress Munmun Dutta: “It is shocking beyond words … to every music lover like me. GOD what’s happening. Life is so unpredictable.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag: “Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Playback singer Sonu Kakkar: “Just heard about KK!! Oh God!! Can’t believe … What’s happening! RIP KK”

Actress Dia Mirza: “KK … you always filled my heart with love … The nicest human being and the most soulful voice.”

Actor Vivek Oberoi: “Can’t believe KK is gone. It’s a sad day for all. Always loved his voice and cherished his songs. Thanks for giving me ‘O Humdum Suniyo’, everytime I hear it, I will think of you brother. Today we are left with only your voice and memories, and heaven has got your melody. Om Shanti!”

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj tweeted: “I am numbed. KK, our KK, simply cannot process it. This is unfair. ‘KK’ will miss your laughter vibrancy your songs and mostly you ‘forever.”

KK, about 10 hours before his death, took to Instagram and shared pictures from his concert. His death came as a shocking surprise for his family and many friends.

Vicky Kaushal: “Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.”

Sonu Nigam: “KK, mere bhai, not done.”

Shreya Ghoshal: “I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered into pieces.”

Mohit Chauhan, KK’s contemporary from the generation that made Indipop so popular in the ’90s: “KK … not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who collaborated with KK on songs like ‘Sajde’, expressed her shock in these words: “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”