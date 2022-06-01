ECSSRCT-Don Bosco Society holds summer camp on skill development

Jowai, June 1: The Educational Centre for Social Science Research, Counselling and Training (ECSSRCT) in collaboration with the Don Bosco Society, Shillong organized a one-and-a-half-month summer camp for the youth and women of Laskein Block under the theme “Entrepreneurial Adventures for Youth and Women”.

About 50 youth and women benefited from this camp. Several activities were organized during the camp, starting with the inauguration of the Society Computer and Tailoring Centre, followed by an orientation programme for participants.

This summer camp involved participants in several activities between April 19 and May 31. The summer camp was a lot of fun and involved participants, especially 10th and 12th grade students who are waiting for their final examination results, which would otherwise be sitting idle at home without any opportunity to develop their skills.

During this summer camp, the participants engaged with their colleagues and enjoyed some creative activities. They explored their creativity and learned new skills. The activities that were organized included a one-day workshop on “Weaving Change – Dream Catcher Workshop”, a month-and-a half training on “Basic Computer Course”, “Cutting and Tailoring for Beginners”, a five-day workshop on Making Natural Mudda, knitting and baking the cake.

The summer camp encouraged experiential learning with participants actually doing a variety of creative activities. This led to a long-term mental commitment from the participants.

The summer camp has increased confidence due to the success of the activities: Some of the activities in the summer camp could have been new to the participants. As the participants became involved in various activities and were successful in doing so, their confidence increased and this led them to do even better in other activities.