NHAI needs to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles on NH-06 in EJH

Jowai, June 2: The landslide-prone area of Narpuh Elaka in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) has been a problem to commuters as vehicular movement often leads to traffic congestion in the area for several hours.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Narpuh Circle has expressed deep concern over the road condition in the area.

On Wednesday, a team of KSU members inspected the long stretch of the road from Sunapydi to Malidor and detected several landslides along the road which was not cleared by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)

“There were two JCBs deployed along the national highway for clearing any debris precipitated by landslide, however, the road still causes a big problem for commuters and vehicles plying through the road.

“The district administration and the state government should take up the matter seriously by instructing the concerned authority to clear all debris deposited along the road”, KSU Vice President, Phanuel Tongper said.

“There are several potholes along the road and we demand that the NHAI should repair the road for smooth vehicular movement”, he added.