After Sonia, Priyanka also tests positive for Covid-19

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.

Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and tested positive for Covid-19 infection the following day. she has isolated herself as per medical advise.

“Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid +ve. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had informed in a tweet on Thursday.