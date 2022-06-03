Border haat vendors asked to renew licenses

Tura, June 3: The South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that the validity period of licenses issued to vendors and vendees for kalaichar border haat expired on March 7, 2022 even as he invited applications from vendors/vendees who are genuine citizens of Meghalaya residing within five kilometer radius from border haat area of Kalaichar border haat for registration/renewal of fresh license for a period of 2 years from the date of expiry of license.

According to the notification in this regard, the last date of receipt of application is on 13th June 2022.