World Bicycle Day celebrated in Tura

Tura, June 3: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, World Bicycle Day was on Friday, June 3, celebrated in Tura where Additional Deputy Commissioner, WGH Winje R G Momin graced the occasion as the Chief Guest in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tura Krisson R Marak as Guest of Honour .

The programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYK), Tura in collaboration with District Administration, West Garo Hills, Tura.

It may be mentioned that World Bicycle Day is observed all across the world to encourage cycling and its importance to keep a person healthy and fit. Bicycling not only benefits the environment but also has remarkable benefits for a person’s physical and mental health and well being.

A Bicycle Rally was also organized on the occasion the route for which began from William Point paasing through Ringrey – Mission Compound- Chandmary Playground and back to William Point.

After completing the rally, the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour also distributed the Certificates to the Winners of the Cycle Rally.