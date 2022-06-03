Met office predicts widespread rainfall across NE till June 7

Guwahati, June 3: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here has informed that with southwest monsoon covering entire Northeast India on Friday there would be enhanced rainfall activity over North Eastern States during the next four days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. The east-west trough from the cyclonic circulation to Nagaland across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam is at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” a statement from RMC here said.

“Another cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and northwest Bay of Bengal between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. A north-south trough at 3.1 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Longitude.90°E and to north of Latitude 22°N,” the statement said.

“Due to these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/ heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over northeastern states during June 3 and June 7, 2022,” it said.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on June 4.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms/lightning are likely at isolated places on Saturday,” it predicted.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement was affected amid heavy traffic snarls in the Khanapara-Jorabat area near the Meghalaya border on Friday afternoon after a heavy morning shower led to severe water-logging at national highway-37.