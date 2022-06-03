MDC raises commuters’ woes to PWD Minister

Tura, June 3: AITC MDC from Rongrong in the GHADC Rinaldo K Sangma on Friday called on PWD Minister Dasakhiat Lamare urging him to look into the various day to day problems faced by commuters from Garo Hills, who visit the Capital City Shillong.

In his letter addressed to Lamare, the Rongrong MDC listed various commuting problems faced by visitors from Garo Hills in Shillong.

According to the MDC, the high rate of taxi fares was not proving to be cost effective to visitors especially, to the young migrant students of Garo Hills. With the exorbitant rates of taxis from the ISBT in Mawiong to other parts of the city, the unavailability of any kind of alternative mode of transport was proving to be a financial burden on students, the MDC added.

Pointing out that resolving all issues in the state should be the priority of the government, the MDC urged the PWD Minister to personally look into the matter.