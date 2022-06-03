NGH champs in Inter-School Athletics Meet

SHILLONG, June 2: The State Level Chief Minister’s Inter School Athletics Meet 2022 concluded on Thursday at SAI, STC NEHU Shillong, with North Garo Hills emerging Overall Team Champions for the first time in its history of competing at the meet.

This meet witnessed overall participation of 764 athletes representing 12 Districts. SP (City) Vivek Syiem, Shillong was the chief guest during the closing ceremony. Other officials present included the president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), John F Kharshiing, general secretary MSOA, Finely Pariat, and Assistant Director Sports & Youth Affairs, PB War Nongbri, among others.