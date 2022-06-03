Will be fit in 6-8 weeks: Rahane

Mumbai, June 2: Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane said it would take at least six to eight weeks to recover fully from the hamstring injury he had sustained while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Rahane had sustained the injury in KKR’s second last game and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. “I am not sure (when) I will be able to get (fully) fit, it is expected to be around 6-8 weeks but at this moment it is about taking one day at a time,” he said. (PTI)