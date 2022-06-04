Are Christians missing something?

Editor,

Both the special articles, “On corruption, charity begins at home” by Albert Thyrniang and “Ecclesiae et civitatis” by Rev. Lyndan Syiem (ST June 2, 2022) were brilliant exposition of the Christian Church and corruption and its proximity with the politicians. Mr Thyrniang and Mr Syiem have driven their points of view very well. Now that the election campaign for 2023 has started in Meghalaya, nasty “mudslinging” accusations are now the norm. If Jesus Christ were walking the earth today, would he vote for one candidate or another? There is a wide spread misconception that Jesus Christ’s message was mainly about himself. Very few who profess to be Christians realize that Jesus’ gospel had much to say about world government. A great many people think of Jesus as just the ‘baby in a manger’ rather than the true biblical Jesus Christ who is now at the right hand of God in heaven (Acts 7:55-56). Few consider that Jesus Christ promised to return as the very real King of Kings over the whole earth, including Meghalaya.

A foundational problem of the human race is that people, from the time of Adam and Eve, have desired and attempted to rule themselves apart from God’s involvement and leadership. The Roman Governor Pontius Pilate challenged Jesus Christ about whether he considered himself a King. Christ’s answer was: “My Kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now my kingdom is not from here” (John 18:36). Jesus had no intention of being involved in this world’s politics. He represented a different world and different government – Kingdom of God. There is no indication of Jesus politicking or voting during his human lifetime. He sets us a non-political example during his ministry precisely by not campaigning for human leaders of his time, nor involving himself in any political movements. Likewise, he did not teach his followers to try to change the world through the politics of human governments.

So, what would Jesus do during the election year? Instead of getting caught up in political debates, Jesus would be busy seeing to the proclamation of the good news of the soon coming Kingdom of God. He would be watchful of the ongoing politics in the world and for that matter in Meghalaya but would avoid participation in any governments of man. Jesus would know that although human governments serve the purpose of maintaining order and many participants are well-meaning, human attempts to govern this world are destined to ultimately fail – and have been since the devil led Adam and Eve to disobey God.

The mission of true Christians is to help prepare the way for the Kingdom of God, the literal government of Jesus Christ. It will replace the human governments of this earth. Revelation 11:15 foretells the announcement of that divine takeover: “Then the seventh angel sounded; and there were loud voices in heaven, saying, “The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of His Christ; and He will reign forever and ever” (NASB). The political system we see now is going to change – ultimately for the better, and that’s great news. Our focus needs to be vertical, keeping our eyes on Jesus Christ and not so much on the political systems of this world.

Yours etc.,

V.K.Lyngdoh,

Via email

Justice for the kids!

Editor,

The merciless murder of two young innocent souls must not just be condemned in the strongest terms but requires a societal reflection too. This must be the first instance when a father kills his two children. Its unfathomable what led to this horrific step. The two angels are now in a better place but that’s how we humans console ourselves. This world is a brutal and cruel place and those two children became victims of this perversity. Meghalaya is in deep sorrow and we can only imagine the plight of the poor mother who has lost two of her kids at once. She has lost her support system.

No one deserves death this way, and definitely not innocent kids. We expect swift investigation and judgement in this case. At the same time we are left wondering how safe our children and women are? How much longer should we wait for the culprits to get capital punishment for their unforgiving crime? How long will it take for the families of the young ones to get justice? Death can never be compensated, but justice is the only way. We appeal to our judiciary that murderers and rapists should never be spared, nor should conviction be prolonged. Poor Indians can only dream of justice, as it never prevails on time. As in the case of Nirbhaya, the four convicts were executed after nine years. This procedure should change and the judiciary should speed up justice delivery.

Only speedy justice will be a deterrent to such crimes in the future We don’t want another such story coming from within the state or country, and so the “law” has to prevail.

Rest in peace Felisha and Gerald!

Yours etc.,

Emidao Shylla,

Via email