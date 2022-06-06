Priest Vs Priest

Editor,

At the outset let me thank The Shillong Times for carrying out three articles in recent days on a very sensitive subject which many in Meghalaya feel strongly about. It is about the stand of the Church in Meghalaya in relation to corruption that is endorsed by the political establishment. Three prominent members of society wrote on the subject because of the spate of cases involving corruption and misuse of authority by political leaders of this MDA Government. The first article “Church finally steps out of the purdah” was by Toki Blah (ST May 31, 22), was by Toki Blah, President of ICARE, a civil society organization. The writer had come down heavily on the established church for its silence on state-sponsored corruption and deterioration of morality and ethics within the political establishment in Meghalaya. The second and third articles, “On Corruption: Charity Begins at Home and Ecclesis et civitatis (ST June2, 2022) both by two priests, Albert Thyrniang of the Catholic Church and the other by Rev Lyndan Syiem of the Presbyterian Church came out on the same day and on the same subject and are interesting for throwing light on the contrasting and divergent stands taken up by ordained Christian priests on the issue of corruption in Government.

Fr Albert Thyrniang had taken the bull by the horns and strongly condemned the silence and apathy of the Church on corruption. He made a pertinent point by questioning, “What is the point in installing a clean government if priests can’t speak on corruption?” What is the point, indeed? It just shows the dismay and disappointment certain faith leaders have reached because of Church tolerance on corruption in political circles. Such faith leaders are willing to take a stand on the issue because of its detrimental impact on the overall well-being of society. On the other hand is the article by Rev Lyndan Syiem of the Presbyterian Church had come out with a lengthy, highly theological argument as to why priests of the Presbyterian Church cannot interfere in matters of the State. This priest had neatly and conveniently avoided and side stepped the critical social need for his church to speak out against corruption in politics and in high places of administration. The article is a non-starter, akin to sophistry. It’s neither here nor there. It’s the church playing Pontius Pilate!

In the 16th Century, Martin Luther, a German Catholic priest revolted against the Catholic Church and started the Protestant Reformation. He challenged the papacy which is the apex body of the Catholic Church, at that time and even today, for trying to generate money through the sale of Indulgencies. He basically saw this as a form of a corrupt practice imposed by a powerful church clergy on an ignorant and poverty ridden laity. The Presbyterian Church is a by-product of this challenge that led to the Reformation.

Today in 2022 in Meghalaya we find a Protestant Priest defending the indefensible; supporting the head in the sand attitude of his Church against corruption. On the other, we find a priest of the conservative Catholic Church, voicing his indignant protest at the indifference and apathy of his Church against corruption. Two diametrically opposed stands by ordained priests on an issue that caused a division in Christianity 500 years ago. Church Reformation has now come a full circle. A very interesting historical and social development in a state where the majority are Christians.

Last word of advice for mule-headed Religious leaders, “The price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” I didn’t say this. Plato, the Greek philosopher did more than 2500 years ago. It still holds true today!

Yours etc.,

Ambrose Reggie Lyngdoh,

Via email

Snoring during exams

Editor,

When the captain sleeps, defeat wanders not far! This proverb holds so much truth for all involved in the current Even Semester End Semester Examination conducted by the Examination Department of the North – Eastern Hill University (NEHU). The information I am divulging, through your esteemed daily, can be easily verified by willing and dignified individuals currently employed as professors in any of the seventy four colleges affiliated to NEHU, and much could also be learned from retired professors who had seen better days.

I recollect how one senior professor recounted to me his discussion with (L) Prof. B. Pakem concerning the system of examination and evaluation carried out by NEHU in the yesteryears, and what was most impressive about the narration was that Prof. Pakem refused to compromise with procedures, tough and stringent though they were, so as to ensure that the degrees conferred by NEHU would be of the highest possible standard. Sadly, this is no longer the case today!

With NEHU conducting the aforementioned examinations in the offline mode, just as was the case in the previous years, I was shocked and dismayed to learn that the evaluation of scripts would be done externally, but that in the most remote sense of the term; in fact in a manner most opposite to the term. This would surely give room to the baser elements of human nature to creep in and get the best out of otherwise honourable professors who would have to take up the task of evaluators and scrutinisers, while being given a free hand to determine the marks of their own students, which most likely will be INFLATED. The wild inflation of marks is not a new thing; it has already been evident from the initial years of the Semester System in the case of Internal Assessment; and now this discrepancy will spill over to the External Assessment, and if we consider the External Assessment carried out in the online mode, it probably already has.

Gone are the days of the coding system; gone are the days of confidentiality; gone are the days of academic rigour and just rewards; gone are the days of weighty mark sheets and certificates; gone are the days of merit lists and medals of gold. The University has become a sleeping giant, ever shedding its responsibilities to the colleges under its charge, even to the point of compromising intellectual and academic integrity and student well-being. Therefore, all involved, students and teachers alike, should try to wake up their captain before time runs out and the North – Eastern Hill University never realises its potential for excellence!

Yours etc.,

A concerned citizen,

Name withheld on request,

Via email