With an eye on next election, UDP youth wing holds meeting in Tura

Tura, June 4: Showing its intent on becoming a force to reckon with in Garo Hills as well as with an eye on the coming election next year, the youth wing of the UDP held a general meeting here with leaders from across Garo Hills .

The minister of social welfare, Kyrmen Shylla, MLA from Mawphlang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and a host of other party leaders from across the three districts were A= present during the meeting.

The programme began with the induction of various youth leaders from the five districts of Garo Hills with most of the 24 constituencies being represented.

Addressing the meeting, Sengrak D Marak, a former GSU leader urged the central leadership of the party to lay stress on the local leadership in Garo Hills so that the region could give the party a bigger representation.

“We are willing to work hard for the party and its candidates but the central leadership needs to provide the right direction to the party in the region. We are yet to receive directions from the leadership of the setting up of an office in Tura to mobilize the party despite MDC, Ashahel D Shira willing to provide his own place. Without an office, things become haphazard. If the right focus is provided, we can give as many as 4-5 seats from here,” said Marak.

Manbha Syiemlieh, joint secretary of the UDP state unit sought to bust the myth of the party being Khasi centric. He urged everyone present to go out of their way and work for the people.

“There are many leaders who only work for the elections. We need visionaries and that can be provided by the UDP. The leaders want to divide us with communal thoughts and this will not be allowed. We are inclusive and will remain so. Our party will continue to work for people of the state,” said Manbha.

Various speakers, during the function also sought to dismiss the notion of the party being seen as a Khasi party stating that the same was just a political gimmick. They further added that the UDP was a party that had a very serious focus on the youth, not just as party workers but also as leaders of tomorrow.

Footballer turned politician, Eugeneson Lyngdoh spoke of the essence of hope that politicians provided to the people while urging every party member to bring hope of a better tomorrow to the people they were going to represent.

“As leaders we are a symbol of hope and are people of influence. It is very important that we influence people in the right way so that they have hope and are not misguided,” said the footballing star.

Kyrem Shylla, who was the chief guest during the function, assured those gathered during the meeting of raising their issues with the central leadership so that the party could move forward in the region. He too expressed unhappiness over other leaders of different parties intentionally calling UDP Khasi-centric.

“They have no problems (NPP or Congress) in forming the government with this so called Khasi party after elections but will communalize elections through their words. Let me tell them that enough is enough. If this happens again, we will discuss with our leadership to not work with such individuals or parties post elections,” asserted Kyrmen.

He urged the party members to work hard to ensure at least one representative from Garo Hills from the party in the next election.

“We have difficulties in helping our party members from Garo Hills through schemes as the NPP takes everything away. As we don’t have any representation, the situation becomes difficult,” he stated.

The social welfare minister during an interview after the event expressed confidence in the party becoming the biggest party in the state next year post elections.

“Every election is a challenge. This time, however, we believe that people have hope in us, be it in Khasi-Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills. We will leave nothing to chance and will try our best to live up to our promises. We will work for the people and I believe that we will lead the state in 2023 and guide the people in the right path,” said Kyrmen.

Youth wing vice president, Anand Marak, felt that there had been a lot of positive growth for the UDP in the interim since the last elections.

“Be it the MDC elections or the by-election at Rajabala, we have seen growth in party ranks. We will continue this momentum in the days to come,” said Marak.