Assam CM gave PPE kits’ contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said Sarma, the then health minister, had given contracts to firms of his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020.

Referring to a media report, the Deputy CM said that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 a piece taking advantage of the emergency situation.

“While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit,” Sisodia said.