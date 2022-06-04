Assam CM gave PPE kits’ contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia
New Delhi, June 4: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday levelled a fresh allegation of corruption against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the latter of awarding PPE kits’ contracts to his kin during Covid emergency.
Referring to a media report, the Deputy CM said that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 a piece taking advantage of the emergency situation.
“While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit,” Sisodia said.
“While you Mr Manish Sisodia at that point of time showed a completely different side. You refused my multiple calls to help Assamese people stuck in Delhi. I can never forget one instance when I had to wait 7 days just to get an Assamese Covid victim’s body from Delhi’s mortuary,” he tweeted.
“Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” said Assam CM in another tweet.
IANS
Comments are closed.