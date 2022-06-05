M’laya fighters secure bronze for India in Muay Thai C’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Two athletes from Meghalaya – Pynnehbor Mylliemngap (25) and Blaseibok Kharbuli (21) brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a bronze medal, each at the IFMA Senior Muay Thai Championship 2022 held in Abu Dhabi from May 26 to June 4.

Both hailing from Smit, East Khasi Hills district, the two young fighters defeated their opponents in the different categories – Mylliemngap under the Senior Male Elite – 48 kg category and Kharbuli in the Under 23 Male – 48 kg category.

Mylliemngap and Kharbuli were part of the Indian Muay Thai Team. Apart from the duo, another player Skhemborlang Marwein also took part in the event but finished fifth in the U-23 Male -51 kg category.

A total of 19 athletes represented India in the IFMA Senior Muay Thai World Championship this time around.

The state fighters were accompanied by two officials – Pynsuklang Sumer and Angelus Sun.

Speaking exclusively to The Shillong Times from Abu Dhabi, Mylliemngap expressed joy and happiness on winning a medal for the country.

“This is the first time for me to win a medal in an international event. That is why I am very happy. I dream of winning gold someday but, it is not easy to achieve that feat,” Mylliemngap said.

He also stated that they have been training and practising all by themselves sans a proper coach. “Blaseibok and I are overjoyed for being able to bring two medals for India,” he added.

According to him, he couldn’t give his best during the semi-final bout as he was suffering from Diarrhoea the previous night, “which is why the referee had to stop the fight”.