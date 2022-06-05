Star Indian shuttlers launch GPBL

BENGALURU, June 4: Top Indian shuttlers like two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and H.S. Prannoy will act as mentors of the eight franchises that will clash for honours in the inaugural edition of Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) which will be held from July 1-10.

The Grand Prix Badminton League, Karnataka’s own Premier League, played under the aegis of the Karnataka Badminton Association, was officially launched at a function held here on Saturday.

Sindhu, who is the co-owner of the team Bengaluru Lions, said she was excited to be a part of GPBL. “We all know what these kinds of leagues have done to games other than cricket. I think this is a platform to unearth talent while taking the game to the masses. I am super thrilled to be a part of GPBL,” said Sindhu after unveiling the Trophy.

Besides Bengaluru Lions, the seven other teams in the fray are Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves, and Kodagu Tigers.

Each team comprises 10 players each, of which, a minimum of five players will have to be from the State and a minimum of three women players, the organisers informed in a release on Saturday. (IANS)