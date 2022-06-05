Cricket Lovers win EKH CA District League

By Our reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Cricket Lovers defeated Nongdawah CC by 33 runs in the final of the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association District League T20 Cricket Tournament 2022, here on Saturday. Nongdawah won the toss and fielded as Cricket Lovers scored 163/5 in 20 overs. Player of the Match Winning Star Khongjoh scored an unbeaten 56. Bhaboklang Nongpluh took 2/32. In reply, Nongdawah were bowled out for 130 in 17.4 overs. Moonlight War scored 38. Player-of-the-Tournament Rohit Yadav took 3/20.