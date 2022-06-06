KS Banyal takes charge as IG, BSF Guwahati frontier

Guwahati, June 6: Kamaljit Singh Banyal, inspector general, assumed charge as inspector general of frontier headquarters, Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati on Monday.

A 1986 batch officer of BSF cadre, Banyal who started his journey in BSF on August 18, 1986 as assistant commandant, has a vast experience of working at various higher positions at the Force Headquarters, India-Pakistan and Indi-Bangladesh border, terrorism-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas of Odisha.

He also had tenure in Special Protection Group (SPG) and has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in BSF.

After assuming the charge, Banyal stressed on the requirement to develop an effective border management mechanism to prevent crimes along the India-Bangladesh border, involve locals in border guarding and strengthen the cordial relationship between the border guarding forces of the two neighboring countries.

He also underlined the need to promote a sense of security among the people living in the border areas.