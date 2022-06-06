Continuous rain leads to fear of floods in Selsella

Tura, June 6: Heavy rains for the past 2 days in many parts of West Garo Hills (WGH) has raised the fear of floods, mostly in the low lying areas that fall under Selsella C&RD Block.

The areas that are currently affected are the extremely low lying areas that are generally the first to be hit with elevated water levels due to water from the hills moving downward. Most part of the Garobadha – Selsella route has seen water coming on to it.

Keeping everyone prepared, the district administration has asked all line departments to remain on alert to the current situation as water has currently submerged large tracts of paddy fields as well as entered some low lying villages.

“Our teams are on the ground for assessment and relief centres are being identified. We request all to stay away from rivers and streams,” informed deputy commissioner of WGH, Swapnil Tembe.

The statement of the DC comes following a field visit of the affected areas along with officials of other line departments. An assessment of the damage caused due to the submergence of the areas in question is currently being undertaken.

Meanwhile other areas of the plain belt, including Phulbari, Rajabala and Chibinang areas, despite a rise in water levels, are said to be normal at this time though the same is also being monitored.