‘Unwarranted and narrow-minded’, India refutes OIC comments

New Delhi, June 6: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making comments on the internal affairs of the country, terming them ‘unwarranted and narrow-minded’.
It said that it is regrettable that the OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make “motivated, misleading and mischievous comments”. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests, it said.
“We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,” said the statement.
The OIC, a 57-member nation has crticised India and said, “These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them.”
