Sasikala for uniting AIADMK to make it fighting force in TN

In a statement, she said that the party leaders and workers who are trying to prevent her entry into the AIADMK were indirectly supporting the DMK. She expressed confidence in solving all the issues plaguing the party.

Notably, a section of the party leaders led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami is against her entry to the party fold. While O. Panneerselvam-led faction of the AIADMK is supporting Sasikala’s return, there is stringent opposition from second rung leaders led by D.Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugham.

Another factor that necessitates unity in the AIADMK is its recent fall out with its ally BJP leading to leaders from each side firing salvos against the other.

BJP leader Nainar Nagendran MLA has gone on record to invite Sasikala to the fold the saffron party. Sources in Sasikala camp told IANS that she is not interested in directly joining the BJP, but wants to head the AIADMK.

With the opposition politics in Tamil Nadu turning murkier by the day with BJP and AIADMK taking on each other, Sasikala is trying to emerge into a major force in the AIADMK politics.