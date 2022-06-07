Inter School Subroto Cup to commence on June 28

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: The District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup, 2022 will commence on June 28, as per a statement released by the Office of the Sitrict Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills, here on Monday. The tournament will be conducted for U-14 boys, U-17 girls and U-17 boys. Sub-junior boys U-14 should be born on or after January 1, 2009 while Junior U-17 boys must be born on or after Janury 1, 2006. For Junior U-17 girls. the cut off date is January 1, 2006. Last date for submission of entries is June 20.