Inter School Subroto Cup to commence on June 28

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: The District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup, 2022 will commence on June 28, as per a statement released by the Office of the Sitrict Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills, here on Monday. The tournament will be conducted for U-14 boys, U-17 girls and U-17 boys. Sub-junior boys U-14 should be born on or after January 1, 2009 while Junior U-17 boys must be born on or after Janury 1, 2006. For Junior U-17 girls. the cut off date is January 1, 2006. Last date for submission of entries is June 20.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.