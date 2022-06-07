New DGP interacts with college students

Tura, June 7: Newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi, while interacting with the students of Don Bosco College, Tura recently highlighted the consequences of drug abuse and how teachers can play a role in helping students affected by it.

The DGP was on his maiden visit to Garo Hills during which he also paid a visit to the college. Speaking during the visit, Bishnoi stressed on the type of drugs, the consequences and harm it causes and what the teachers can do to help drug users in schools and colleges. Cautioning that usage of drugs destroy families, he urged students to stay away from it.

Earlier, College Principal Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim welcomed the DGP and other dignitaries who included the DIG Western Range C.V.S. Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills Vivekanand Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills Vikash Kumar, Asst Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Pankaj Kumar besides other officials and college faculty.

Following his interaction with the students, the DGP signed the ‘Climate Champions’ campaign organised by the Environment Studies department of the college and distributed plant saplings to the participants.