Mukul pledges to fight against corrupt, communal forces

Tura, June 7: The leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya as well as the leader of opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma today held a meeting at his residence in Ampati, East Garo Hills to strengthen the leadership of the party at the grassroots level.

The meeting was held to discuss pertinent issues of the people of Ampati Assembly Constituency. The current MLA of the constituency and Ex-chief minister of the state, Dr Sangma patiently listened to the people and offered possible solutions to the issues faced by the people on a day to day basis.

During the meeting, Dr. Sangma reassured the people about TMC’s stand in the state which will lead them to a brighter future. H said, “TMC Meghalaya is committed to the people of Meghalaya and will continue to fight for the people of Meghalaya against corrupt and communal forces.”

The meeting was reciprocated well as a lot of people came up with their ideas, questions and grievances. Along with Dr. Mukul Sangma, District Coordinator Malangcourt Sangma, Vice President, Block Committee Hamay Koch, and President Block Committee Grace Sangma were also present at the meeting.

Besides many Assembly and district level TMC leaders, hundreds of people from Ampati Assembly constituency and South-West Garo Hills attended the meeting. TMC Meghalaya is keeping no stones unturned to reach out to the leaders at the grassroots level and people from across the state as in view of the Meghalaya Assembly elections next year.