3.5 kg heroin dropped into India by Pak drone, 4 held

This heroin was thrown into the Indian territory by a Pakistani drone on Tuesday.

The BSF is interrogating the arrested smugglers. This is the second major incident of drugs being caught on the border in the last one week. Earlier also drug was dropped into India by using drones.

According to information, this consignment of drugs was recovered from the Khayaliwala check post located in Gajsinghpur police station area. The BSF acted on the input of its branch in the early hours of Tuesday.

The BSF has arrested four smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg heroin from their possession. This heroin was kept in a bundle and was delivered at the Indian border using a drone.

The four smugglers caught by the BSF are residents of Punjab. BSF officials are interrogating them.

Just a few days ago, five smugglers were arrested and from them heroine valued at Rs 35 crore was recovered.