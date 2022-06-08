Over 200 HSPDP, Congress supporters join NPP

Nongstoin, June 6: In a major boost to the National People’s Party (NPP) , over 200 supporters and leaders from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Congress joined the Conrad Sangma-led NPP at a formal programme held in Mawkhlam-Nongpyndeng, West Khasi Hills on Tuesday.

The newly-enrolled members of the NPP were welcomed by Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat in the presence of party leaders from Nongstoin Block.

Former leaders of the other political parties said their decision to join the ruling party was based on their observation that only the NPP can bring development to the state.

While welcoming the newly enrolled members of the NPP, Macmillan Byrsat expressed confidence that the NPP will secure an absolute majority in the 2023 elections.

IANS