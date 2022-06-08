De Grandhomme ruled out of NZ tour of England

London, June 7: New Zealand allrounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against England because of a tear in his right heel. De Grandhomme was injured during the first Test defeat at Lord’s and faces a 10-12-week layoff.

Michael Bracewell was with the squad in London as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls and will remain with the tour party.

“It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. “He’s a massive part of our Test side and we’ll certainly miss him.

De Grandhomme top-scored in New Zealand’s first innings at Lord’s but otherwise had a match to forget in the five-wicket defeat. He had bowled Ben Stokes, who went on to make a crucial half-century, off a no-ball before leaving the field injured. (AP)