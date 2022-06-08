IND v SA: Pant happy on being made skipper; wants to make most of opportunity

As Pant made his way through to address his first press conference on the eve of his now India captaincy debut at his home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 24-year-old was happy on being made the captain and acknowledged the not-so-ideal situation the leadership duties came to him.”It’s a very good feeling. Hasn’t come under very good circumstances. At the same time, I am feeling happy. I would like to thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make most of it,” said Pant to reporters.

“But first of all, thank you to all my well wishers throughout my journey for supporting me through my thick and thins of my cricketing career. But I would like to make this as a base to keep improving and making my life better and better each and every day,” added Pant.