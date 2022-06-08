BJP’s Jamwal visits Tura to take stock of party’s preparations ahead of polls

Tura, June 8: The BJP’s North East General Secretary in charge of Organization, Ajay Jamwal was in Tura on Tuesday to take stock of the party’s preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a release issued here by the party, hundreds of its leaders from Garo Hills attended the meeting hosted by Tura City District in Tura and submitted reports and welcomed new members to the party.

“The meeting was chaired by the State President Ernest Mawrie, attended by Ajay Jamwal as the Chief Guest and accompanied by the State in charge Dr M Chuba Ao. The handbill of 8 years of achievement of BJP government was also released in the meeting,” Tura MDC Bernard N Marak said.

