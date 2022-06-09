BJP enrols around 500 members in SWGH

SHILLONG/TURA, June 8: As many as 500 people were enrolled as members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Mahendraganj, South West Garo Hills, on Wednesday.

A statement in this regard informed that the part organised a programme as part of ‘8 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ at Mahendraganj, which was attended by BJP’s North East general secretary Ajay Jamwal, state party president Ernest Mawrie, among other party leaders.

Jamwal was also in Tura on Tuesday to review the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A statement in this regard informed that a meeting was held in this regard, which was attended by the party leaders from Garo Hills, numbering in hundreds. “The handbill of 8 years of achievement of BJP government was also released in the meeting,” the statement said.