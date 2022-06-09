University connects with Mauritius

SHILLONG, June 8: In a bid to establish educational, culture, research and innovation tie-ups, the Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla, met the High Commissioner of Mauritius to India, Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, and her secretaries to discuss the possibilities of collaborations and memoranda of understanding between NEHU and the universities in Mauritius as part of the university’s objective of internationalisation of higher education.

With the avid objective of establishing a slew of collaborations with ASEAN nations, QUAD and the Pacific Rim, the NEHU is expanding the domain of international cooperation by reaching out to the High Commission of Mauritius.

The Mauritius delegation has assured cooperation and support for collaboration with NEHU by bringing into picture relevant universities from the island nation in areas like climate change, hydrology, maritime studies, culture and tradition, language and literature, defence and security studies etc.