HDR Lyngdoh quits Congress

SHILLONG, June 8: In yet another blow to the grand-old party in Meghalaya, Congress leader HDR Lyngdoh has resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Lyngdoh has become one of the several party leaders to leave the Congress party in recent memory.

The party, which once had 17 legislators in the state, now has only five MLAs, who too are suspended. The five suspended Congress leaders — Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mohendro Rapsang, Mayralborn Syiem and Kimfa Marbaniang — are certain to leave the Congress and contest the election from other political party.

In a letter to the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent H Pala, Lyngdoh said that he has taken the decision to resign taking into consideration that 99.9% of his supporters want him to contest the elections from the party of their collective choice, which is not the Congress.

He, however, lauded the Congress for providing him the opportunities to serve the public, and elevating him to higher roles.