Patient carried in a “Khoh Di” to doctor as downpour damages village road

By From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, June 9: A person from Photjalei village requiring medical treatment  had to be carried in a “Khoh Di”, a traditional wood carrier, yesterday after the 3 Kilometer stretch of kutcha road from Mawthawpdah village to Photjalei village in South West Khasi Hills District had been damaged and the area cut off due to heavy rainfall in the last few days.

The patient was carried in a “Khod Di” till  Mawthawpdah village and then taken to the doctor in Mawkyrwat.

Sources informed that the kutcha road to Photjalei, a hamlet of about 30 househols was constructed through fund from NERCORMP and also from MGNREGS.

