Team constituted to check petrol pumps in Tura

Tura, June 9: After complaints were raised by citizens several times in the past against petrol pumps and retail outlets a Joint Inspection Team headed by MCS, EAC, Tura Saljagring G Momin, has been constituted in West Garo Hills by the District Administration.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, in an order dated June 7 informed that the inspection team has been formed in order to check quality of Petrol (MS) and Diesel (HSD) and other mandatory services available in petrol pumps and retail outlets.

The team will now conduct surprise inspections of all petrol pumps and retail outlets under Tura Sadar Division, comprising the Area Field Officer, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Inspector of Legal Metrology and inspecting staff of Supply in Tura.

The Joint Inspection Team is to submit a report of the findings at the earliest following which, strict action would be taken against any violation of the rules.