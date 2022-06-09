KAAC polls: Repoll ordered in 2 booths of Duar Amla constituency

Guwahati, June 9: Assam State Election Commission on Thursday announced re-poll in two polling stations of Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district after violence broke out in the booths with an irate mob destroying ballot boxes and setting papers on fire, alleging foul play by the polling officials.

“In polling station numbers 16 and 17 of Duar Amla constituency of West Karbi Anglong, repoll was ordered as per report of deputy commissioner and returning officer and the repoll will be held on June 10, 2022,” a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, said on Thursday.

Security personnel deployed there had to resort to blank firing to disperse the mob.

“On respect of the other polling stations, all the ballot boxes were returned safely,” the secretary said.

Altogether 154 candidates contested the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections that were held across 908 polling stations in 26 constituencies on Wednesday.

“The overall approximate poll percentage in the KAAC elections has been recorded at 77.96 percent,” the statement said.

The ruling BJP contested in all the 26 seats, Congress contested in 24, CPI (ML) in 15 seats, while new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates in 10 constituencies. Fifty-eight candidates contested as Independents.