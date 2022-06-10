Assembly polls: UDP to announce first list on July 7

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 9: The United Democratic Party (UDP) is expected to release its first list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly polls on July 7.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the party’s central executive committee on Thursday, UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said the party has formed the state election committee to decide the allotment of tickets to suitable candidates.

“So far we have finalised names of candidates for 29 seats which include our sitting MLAs, sitting MLAs from other parties and some fresh names,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh also informed that as many as six sitting MLAs from other parties have confirmed they would shift to the UDP in the coming days but he refused the share the names.