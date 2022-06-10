Lanong predicts coalition govt of NPP and UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 9: Going by the strength and the current situation of various political parties, Meghalaya is likely to see the National People’s Party and the United Democratic Party teaming up to form the government in 2023, senior UDP leader Bindo M Lanong predicted on Thursday.

“The Congress party is in shambles in Meghalaya, the BJP has failed to establish itself in the state and the All India Trinamool Congress has just made its entry,” Lanong said, adding that if everything remains as it is now, the UDP and NPP will come together to form the government.

He however pointed out that the NPP is not as strong as it was in 2018 while the smaller parties would not be able to put up much of a fight. Asked if it would be ethical on the part of the UDP to hang on to the NPP despite the series of allegations and corruption cases against the MDA government, Lanong ducked the question and said several scams were reported during the tenure of the previous Congress government, prominent among them being the education scam.

To a query on whether the UDP was willing to stitch up a pre-poll pact with the NPP, Lanong said the matter has not been discussed in the party.