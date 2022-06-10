Five students from Jaintia Hills secure ranks in MBOSE Exams

Jowai, June 10: This time, five students secured ranks in the MBOSE Examinations from Jaintia Hills.

Among the five student, three were in the list of top 20 of the SSLC examination and two in the HSSLC, both of them were from the same school.

A student of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Mookyrdup, Jowai, Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang secured fourth position in the SSLC exam. He is the son of Demetrius Nongtdu and Maria D Lakiang residence of Mihmyntdu. He got distinction marks in six subjects (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) and scored total 567 marks. Lakiang was among the 96 students of the school who appeared in the SSLC examination in year.

“I used to study only 4 to 5 hours a day “, Lakiang said

The Principal of the school, Richard B Uriah informed that the school recorded 100 percent pass percentage.

A student of Sacred Heart Secondary School, Byndihati, East Jaintia Hills, Edigio Paia Shylla who, secured distinction marks in English, Math, Science &Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education and Khasi, bagged the 16th rank with a total marks of 551.

Another student from West Jaintia Hills, Felicia Dan, a student of Jaintia Secondary School, Jowai secured 17th rank with distinction marks in English, Maths, S&T, SSc, HPE, Kh with a total marks of 550.

In the HSSLC examination, Dajied Kynsai Sungoh and Thehsbun Kyndiat, both from Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong secured, 4th and 7th rank respectively. Both the student scored distinction marks in six subjects.

