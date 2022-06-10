Rupee hits new low, further depreciation likely

New Delhi, June 10: The Indian rupee touched a new low of Rs 77.87 per US dollar on Friday, after a prolonged phase of consolidation as inflationary risks have soured.
Besides, the World Bank slashing its global growth forecast to 2.9 per cent as against its previous estimate of 4.1 per cent in January also depreciated the currency, Sachdeva said.
Going ahead, the rupee is expected to depreciate towards the Rs 78.20-mark in the near term and Rs 78.50 in the medium-term perspective.
For fresh cues, inflation data in the US will be a key indicator for the rupee movement.
IANS
