Futsal players felicitated by AMFSA

Futsal players of the state were felicitated by the All Meghalaya Futsal Soccer
Association (AMFSA) in the city, on Thursday. Several futsal players had been
selected for the national coaching camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from
May 23-26 with five boys and two girls chosen to represent India in the Indo-Nepal Futsal Championship held at Pokhara, Nepal from May 29 to 31. Further, the
Meghalaya women’s futsal team had emerged champions of the 13th Senior
National Futsal Championship 2021 while the men’s team finished runners-up. (ST)
Futsal players of the state were felicitated by the All Meghalaya Futsal Soccer
Comments are closed.