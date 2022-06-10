Futsal players felicitated by AMFSA

Futsal players of the state were felicitated by the All Meghalaya Futsal Soccer

Association (AMFSA) in the city, on Thursday. Several futsal players had been

selected for the national coaching camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from

May 23-26 with five boys and two girls chosen to represent India in the Indo-Nepal Futsal Championship held at Pokhara, Nepal from May 29 to 31. Further, the

Meghalaya women’s futsal team had emerged champions of the 13th Senior

National Futsal Championship 2021 while the men’s team finished runners-up. (ST)