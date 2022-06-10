National workshop on “Therapeutic Taping” at USTM

Guwahati, June 10 : A daylong National Workshop on “Therapeutic Taping” was organized by the Department of Physiotherapy under School of Allied Medical Sciences, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya in association with International Academy of Health and Education and Center for Chronic Disease, Indore supported by IQAC, USTM on Wednesday at NKC Auditorium of the University. The resource person of the workshop was Dr. Sanjiv K. Jha, President, Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) and Director CCDR and S.P.S Group of companies.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof G.D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM and Dr. R.K. Sharma, Advisor, USTM in presence of Dr. Habibul Islam, Dean, School of Allied Medical Sciences as well as faculty members and students. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Pooja Chaudhuri, Head, Department of Physiotherapy, USTM.

Dr. Jha emphasised on the usage and credibility of Therapeutic Taping which is a therapeutic tool in definitive rehabilitative taping technique used for various musculoskeletal disorders. He motivated the physiotherapy students by giving them exposure of hands on skills in taping and enhanced their clinical skills in practice. Altogether 100 participants were there for the workshop.