Meghalaya district councils fail to submit accounts : CAG informs Governor

Shillong, June 10: Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik has received a letter from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on June 8 relating to the matter of non-submission of accounts by the District Councils over a period of few successive years and non-tabling of reports of CAG in the District Councils, according to a Press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor has taken up the matter with Chief Minister on June 9 , 2022 and after a verbal telephonic communication with him has also sent a formal DO letter to him urging the Chief Minister to kindly ensure timely and correct preparation of accounts by the concerned District Councils through his personal urgent intervention .

Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik also reiterates that if required and upon consultation with Chief Minister , an inquiry could also be conducted on the lapses in the District Councils if they do not comply .