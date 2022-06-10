Shillong-Dawki road project set for delay as contractor quits

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 9: The Shillong-Dawki road project has suffered a major obstacle and is set to be delayed since the contractor assigned the task to construct an 11-km of the stretch from Umshyrpi bridge at Rilbong to Baniun, Upper Shillong has abandoned the project.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday told reporters that the state government is pushing the Government of India and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to complete the retendering process at the earliest.

“This is a project managed by the Government of India and the NHIDCL. The tendering and selection process was done by NHIDCL but the concerned contractor has abandoned the work. The NHIDCL has floated a fresh tender to select a new contactor and the process is on. We are pushing the GoI and NHIDCL to complete the process at the earliest so that work can resume at the earliest,” the CM said.

To a query on why the contractor abandoned the project, Sangma said, “This information is not available right now but I am sure NHIDCL will take appropriate action in this regard.”

He admitted that the delay in implementing the project was a matter of concern. “This is a matter of concern but there is a limit to how far the state government can move because it is a process that was conducted by the NHIDCL,” he added.