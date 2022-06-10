Govt to set up vety, fisheries & dairy colleges

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 9: In a significant decision that will help students of Meghalaya, the state will soon have a veterinary college, a dairy college and a fisheries college.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma made the announcement on Thursday following a Cabinet meeting where the decision was finalised.

The veterinary and dairy colleges will be set up at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi district while the fisheries college will come up in the Garo Hills region.

The state government is hopeful that the annual intake of students in all the three colleges will be between 60 and 100.

The state Cabinet also approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules, 2020. The amendment will enable district courts to conduct interviews and hire staff at the district level instead of the current procedure where the High Court of Meghalaya is involved in the recruitment process.