GPBL auctions to feature 200 shuttlers

BENGALURU, June 11: As many as 200 players will go under the hammer when the auction for the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) takes place here on Sunday.

The GPBL has eight franchises – Bengaluru Lions, Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves and Kodagu Tigers.

Each team comprises of maximum of eight players each and should include one icon player, a minimum of two Tier-1 and Tier-2 players respectively and also a minimum of two female players including icon category.

Each team has a star mentor including Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Jwala Gutta.

While the player purse per team will be a maximum of Rs 12 lakh, the base fee for Icon players is Rs 2.5 lakh and the salary cap is Rs 3.5 lakh. The minimum salary for Tier-1 players is fixed at Rs 75,000 while capping it at Rs 2 lakh. The Tier-3 players will earn a minimum salary of Rs 25,000 and a maximum of Rs 50,000.

The winners take home Rs 24 lakh, while the runners-up will pocket Rs 12 lakh. (PTI)