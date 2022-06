Tura, June 13: Former MLA from Dalu and three time MDC in the GHADC, Kenethson R Sangma has resigned from the Congress party to contest the 2023 Assembly elections on a UDP ticket.

The former MLA, in a statement issued here informed that he resigned from the Congress on personal grounds and is said to have joined the UDP along with around 270 active Congress workers. Sangma is set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from his home constituency, Dalu.